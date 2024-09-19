Punjab imposes Section 144 in 12 cities for MDCAT on Sept 22

The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across twelve cities in the province ahead of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), which is scheduled for Sunday, September 22.

The order restricts the movement of unrelated individuals within 100 yards of examination centers to ensure a smooth and secure testing environment.

The cities where the restrictions will be enforced include Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Only candidates and authorized supervisory staff will be permitted to enter the examination centers. Weapons, mobile phones, digital devices, books, and guides will be strictly banned. Additionally, as per the official notification, protests or demonstrations will not be allowed in or near the exam venues.

The government has emphasized that no person will be allowed to interfere with the examination process or use any unfair means.