Illegal hunting threatens Pakistan’s migratory bird population

As winter approaches in Russia, Siberia, China, and other Central Asian countries, various species of migratory birds, including ducks, falcons, and cranes, make their way to Pakistan in search of food and breeding grounds.

However, in recent years, the number of these birds arriving in Pakistan has declined, attributed to water scarcity, environmental pollution, and excessive hunting.

Wildlife experts explain that these birds migrate to Pakistan during the colder months when water bodies in their native regions freeze.

Most migratory birds travel from Russia, Siberia, China, and Central Asia, selecting Pakistan due to its diverse environment.

They follow the Green Route, also known as the Indus Flyway, stretching from the Karakoram region down to the Indus River Basin.

Former Director of Punjab Wildlife, Ghazanfar Ali Langah, noted that these birds begin their journey to Pakistan around August and September, covering roughly 4,500 kilometres.

They start returning by the end of February. However, their migration is now under threat due to illegal hunting and habitat disruption.

With the arrival of these migratory birds, hunters in Pakistan have also sprung into action, capturing them using large nets.

The Punjab Wildlife authorities are aware of the situation and have initiated crackdowns on illegal hunting activities. So far, 274 hunters have been fined more than Rs 2.1 million, and further legal action is underway.

Additionally, Punjab Wildlife has scheduled the legal hunting season for certain bird species, with a notification expected soon.

From October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, hunters will be allowed to hunt ducks in specific areas of Punjab, but only on weekends.

A daily limit of 10 birds per hunter has been set, with hunting fees of Rs 2,000 for Pakistani citizens and Rs 10,000 for foreigners.

From November 15, 2024, to February 15, 2025, the hunting of partridges will be permitted on Sundays, with a limit of six birds per day.

Similarly, the hunting season for quails will run from August 15, 2024, to April 15, 2025, with a daily limit of 50 birds.

Wildlife expert and former honorary game warden Badr Munir stressed the importance of community involvement in combating illegal hunting. He noted that the Punjab Wildlife Department lacks sufficient manpower to address the issue effectively.

He recommended that local communities be engaged to help protect both migratory birds and other wildlife from illegal hunting.