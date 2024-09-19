Police to arrest remaining May 9 suspects during Lahore PTI rally

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares for a major rally in Lahore, the city’s police have been tasked with apprehending the remaining suspects involved in the May 9 incidents, when political unrest led to widespread damage and clashes.

According to police officials, all station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to focus on the arrest of these individuals during the rally.

The police have devised a comprehensive plan for the event, which will include strict security measures once the district administration grants permission for the rally.

Senior police officials indicated that divisional superintendents of police (SPs) would oversee the operation, with security measures solidified after the final rally venue is decided.

To ensure maximum security, cameras will be installed at all entry points to the rally site, and officers stationed at these points will be equipped with photos and data of suspects wanted in connection with the May 9 incidents.

The police intend to monitor and record all activities at the rally, with a particular focus on identifying and arresting the remaining suspects.

This heightened security plan is part of the broader crackdown on individuals involved in the May 9 unrest, as the police aim to maintain order and prevent further incidents.

Amid heightened tensions, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will proceed with its scheduled rally in Lahore on September 21 despite ongoing police raids, arrests and legal challenges.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed on Wednesday that the rally will take place as planned.

The party’s leadership has expressed determination to organize the rally, with or without the required No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from local authorities.

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, described the event as a stand for democracy and the rule of law.

She said women from Lahore would lead the rally and pledged a peaceful protest despite potential police action.

Meanwhile, the police conducted raids across Lahore and other parts of the province, arresting several party members.

The PTI parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, Ali Imtiaz Warraich, was briefly detained before being released.

Additionally, a late-night raid was carried out at the residence of PTI leader Aliya Hamza, who had recently been released on bail after a 16-month imprisonment.

In response, PTI filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protection from the arrests.

The plea, submitted by Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Yasir Gillani, argues that the police are violating the constitutional rights of PTI members.