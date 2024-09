A new case of polio has been confirmed in Quetta, raising the total number of reported cases in Balochistan to 13 this year. According to media reports, health authorities have verified that a 24-month-old child in Quetta has tested positive for the polio virus. This latest case marks the second instance of polio in Quetta this year. With this confirmation, the total number of polio cases reported in Balochistan for 2024 has now reached 13.