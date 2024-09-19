PTI, JI reject proposed constitutional amendment

Former president Dr Arif Alvi and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday condemned the proposed constitutional amendment.

Both of the leaders strongly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, calling it an attempt to undermine the Constitution.

During a media briefing in Lahore, Dr Alvi and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, blasted the amendment, saying, “This is not just a bill; it is an attempt to bury the constitution.” Alvi expressed gratitude to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for blocking the amendment, demanding transparency and insisting that the draft be made public.

Alvi further asserted that the current government lacks popular support and is attempting to dangerously change the constitution. “Many issues in Pakistan are escalating, and this amendment will only worsen the situation,” he forewarned.

Repeating Alvi’s concerns, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman declared that Jamaat-e-Islami would oppose the amendment under any circumstances. “This is not about negotiating aid; it’s about protecting the constitution of Pakistan,” he emphasised, noting that the Chief Justice’s tenure is nearing its end.

Rehman also alleged that many officials hold questionable credentials, pointing to Form 47 parliamentarians. He warned that if the constitution is upheld, numerous parliamentarians could be dismissed. “If all parties adhere to the constitution, they will be safeguarded; otherwise, they will face the consequences later,” Rehman asserted.

He also stressed that all political parties have the right to hold rallies in Lahore and Islamabad.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi visited Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters, Mansoorah, in Lahore, where he was warmly welcomed. The leaders discussed the country’s overall political situation and the proposed constitutional amendment.

JI’s Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch, spokesperson Qaiser Sharif, and other key leaders were also present at the meeting.

Arif Alvi on Tuesday called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman to convince him to oppose the proposed amendment.

It was reported that both leaders exchanged views on the constitutional amendment bill as well as other political matters.

The meeting took place at the residence of JUI-F’s chief in which PTI’s Salman Akram Raja was also present.

The PTI leaders appreciated the stance of JUI-F head over the constitutional package saying it was needed for democracy.

Alvi said it was not possible to pass amendment in the National Assembly without a healthy debate while mentioning the government made efforts, in vain, to bulldoze the bill the other day.

It merits mention that Fazlur Rehman’s importance lately has increased manifold as he is needed by the treasury and opposition.