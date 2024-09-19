ISSI explores Pakistan’s civilisational legacy

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a one-day international conference titled “Celebrating Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological and Civilisational Heritage” on September 30, 2024.

The event aimed to highlight Pakistan’s rich historical legacy and foster discussions on its preservation and promotion.

The conference brought together scholars, archaeologists, policymakers, and experts from Pakistan and abroad. They gathered to explore various aspects of Pakistan’s ancient heritage, including the Indus Valley Civilization and the Buddhist Gandhara Civilization. These civilizations, which spanned millennia, were among the central themes of the discussions.

The Indus Valley Civilization, with its iconic cities of Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa, was a focal point. This civilization, which existed alongside ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, left behind a significant archaeological record. The participants examined the history, culture, and contributions of this civilization to the world. The cities’ urban planning, advanced water management, and extensive trade networks were discussed in detail.

The Buddhist Gandhara Civilization, with its distinct iconography, was another key topic. The region of Gandhara, home to sites like Taxila, Swat, and Takht-e-Bahi, played a significant role in the spread of Buddhism across Asia. The participants discussed how this civilization evolved under various influences, contributing to Pakistan’s cultural and religious diversity.

The conference also addressed Pakistan’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Mohenjo-Daro, Takht-e-Bahi, and other important archaeological locations.

These sites reflect Pakistan’s deep civilizational roots and global cultural significance. Experts examined the challenges these sites face in terms of preservation and conservation. They shared strategies to protect these treasures for future generations.

A significant part of the conference focused on how to leverage Pakistan’s archaeological heritage for sustainable tourism. Participants discussed successful tourism models from other countries and considered how they could be adapted to Pakistan’s context. The goal was to find ways to promote tourism that would not only boost local economies but also preserve cultural heritage.

The conference further aimed to foster interfaith dialogue and cultural harmony by highlighting Pakistan’s diverse historical past. By examining the shared cultural history of various religious groups that lived in the region, the event encouraged mutual understanding and cooperation.

In addition to scholarly discussions, the conference also provided a platform for policy dialogue. Policymakers and experts discussed the role of the government and international bodies in promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage. Strategies for improving global awareness, enhancing conservation efforts, and developing infrastructure for tourism were explored.