French envoy, Nasir Shah discuss energy investment in Sindh

French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey along with members of diplomatic team called on Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Shah here at Energy department office on Thursday.

They discussed matters of mutual interests including investment opportunities in Sindh province.

Secretary Energy Mossadegh Ahmed Khan and senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Secretary briefed the delegation about various alternative energy projects on this occasion.

Nasir Shah said province is rich in natural sources of alternative energy and there were immense opportunities for domestic as well as foreign investors. There are largest coal reserves in Thar desert area which were declared as high quality by foreign experts which would be utilized for gasification, Shah added.

The French envoy was briefed about Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company and Sindh Solar Energy Project.

Nasir Shah said Sindh was generating electricity from renewable sources such as coal, solar and wind and there were immense opportunities for investment in these sectors. Shah informed the French Ambassador about havoc made by 2022 floods in which 2.1 millions houses were destroyed and left 8 million people homeless. He informed that projects were underway to rehabilitate flood affected people. Nasir Shah expressed gratitude to the French government for its generous assistance to the flood affected people of Pakistan.

French Ambassador Nicolas Galey praised the ongoing projects regarding alternative energy and appreciated the initiatives of the Sindh government, especially the Energy Department.

The delegation expressed interest in investing in waste-to-energy and particularly coal, solar and wind energy in Thar.

Minister presented the traditional gift of Sindh, Ajrak and cap, to the French delegation.

No chance to amend IRSA Act

Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Thursday claimed that after passage of the resolution by Sindh Assembly, there was no chance of amendments in Indus River System Authority Act.

Speaking to the media persons, Nisar Khuhro said as per universal laws, tail end areas have the first right over the water and Sindh province lies at the tail of the River Indus. He said by passage of the resolution in Sindh Assembly, people of the province had clearly given decision regarding reported amendments in the Act.

Commenting on the GDA’s protest, Nisar Khuhro said after Sindh Assembly’s resolution, such protest was beyond the comprehension.

Responding to a question regarding proposed Constitutional amendment, Khuhro said constitution of the Constitutional Court was part of the Charter of Democracy and Pakistan People’s Party wants such court be instituted to deal with constitutional matters.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party will remain in contact with all the political stakeholders so that constitutional amendment can be made with consensus.

He expressed hope that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazal Rehman would soon agree upon the constitutional amendment issue.