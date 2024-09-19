Dengue Concerns

Some things can never change. After repeatedly dismissing media reports of mushrooming dengue cases in the last few weeks, the Punjab government has finally decided to take the potential threat of a full-blown epidemic a little less lightly: Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique is said to have requested reports on the prevalence rate. However, there is still no concrete plan for fumigation drives or emergency measures to reduce fatalities.

Despite thousands of people across the province exhibiting symptoms usually associated with the mosquito-borne viral disease, there is a general disregard for their well-being. This is a sad commentary on governance and turns into a tragedy when considering how Punjab had successfully dealt with similar outbreaks under the chief ministership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Back then, it emerged as a trailblazer in a region marred by public health woes by spelling out measures that stood a chance at keeping the virus-bearing mosquitoes at bay. Instead of impressing CM Maryam Nawaz with fabricated reports to show low prevalence, the bureaucratic machinery–had it been loyal to its people and its government–would have sent out a distress call long ago.

Whoever thought of faking success till they could make it must have forgotten the disastrous outbreak of 2011 and how it had taken the then-government several years and an unwavering commitment to eliminating this menace to get the situation under control. We have yet to see door-to-door campaigns to fumigate dengue larvae and collect breeding data. A stitch in time saves nine.

Therefore, even if precious time has already been lost, the authorities should urgently sort their priorities before another untamed monstrosity heads towards our rickety health infrastructure. Simply announcing meetings won’t do as Punjab requires an immediate and effective crackdown against its poorly maintained sewerage system, as well as coordination with different departments and agencies to prevent dengue from spreading to an alarming level. *