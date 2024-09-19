SARMAD QADEER AND IULIANA BEREGOI TEAM UP FOR A GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH “BABY DO YOU KNOW”

[Lahore, 19th September 2024] After the critically acclaimed release of “Teri Galli” in July 2024, Pakistani singer-songwriter Sarmad Qadeer returns with a brand-new track, “Baby Do You Know,” featuring Romanian pop star and social media sensation Iuliana Beregoi. Released and distributed by Giraffe Music, Pakistan’s premier music and audio production company, this romantic cross-cultural collaboration blends Punjabi and English lyrics, marking a significant milestone for both artists. Blending their unique styles and cultural influences, they create a truly global sound.

“Baby Do You Know” is a romantic ballad that transcends language barriers, telling a tale of a chance encounter between a boy and a girl from different worlds. Sarmad’s soulful vocals blend with Iuliana’s enchanting voice, creating a fusion of Punjabi and English. The song’s lyrics, penned by Sarmad Qadeer and lyricist Dumitru Dascalu, with production by Supernova Muzic, explore themes of love, connection, and the power of music to bridge cultural divides.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sarmad Qadeer expressed his excitement: “Working with Iuliana was an absolute dream. Her talent and energy are infectious, and I’m thrilled to share this beautiful song with the world. ‘Baby Do You Know’ is a celebration of love, music, and the power of human connection.”

Iuliana Beregoi shared her excitement about the collaboration, “Working with Sarmad has been such a unique experience. The fusion of cultures in this song really speaks to how music can bring people together from anywhere in the world.”

Indeed, “Baby Do You Know” is a testament to the growing influence of Pakistani music on the global stage. The song can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRgB75VLqXU

Sarmad Qadeer is a rising star in the Pakistani music industry, known for his versatile talent as a singer, songwriter, and composer. With a string of successful collaborations and a dedicated fanbase, Sarmad has established himself as a prominent figure in the music scene. His journey to stardom began at the tender age of 16, and since then he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits.

Romanian sensation Iuliana Beregoi, with her vibrant pop tunes and massive social media following, is one of the most promising young talents in Europe. Her music, brimming with energy and relatability, has garnered millions of fans across borders, making her a perfect partner for this global collaboration.

For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/giraffepakistan/ and https://www.instagram.com/sarmadqadeerofficial/