Fazl stands in the way of constitutional amendment

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who took the centre stage as both the government and the opposition sought his support, has completely rejected the draft of the “controversial” constitutional package, aimed at making changes to Pakistan’s judicial and parliamentary systems.

“The draft of the proposed amendments, provided to the opposition, was not acceptable in whatever way,” the veteran politician said while talking to journalists after attending a luncheon at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser’s residence on Wednesday.

The government pushed the proposed constitutional package amid speculation about a potential extension in the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire in October this year, following the PTI’s request last month for the early issuance of a notification regarding the appointment of the next top judge.

The ruling coalition left no stone unturned to woo the ‘fate-decider’ Fazl, with leaderships of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) holding a flurry of meetings with the cleric, but to no avail. Despite claims of securing the “magic number” needed to push the bill through, the government failed to table the amendments in parliament and postponed its move indefinitely – a development confirmed by PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui. The amendments allegedly include legislation to extend the tenure of CJP Isa as well as an increase in retirement age of the judges. To pass the constitutional amendments, the government is short of 13 votes in the National Assembly (NA) and nine in the Senate.

For his part, Asad Qaiser castigated the incumbent rulers for ‘concealing’ the draft of the constitutional package, which he said contained at least 56 amendments, even from its own parliamentarians. “We do not accept this legislation in any respect.” The PTI leader further said that the future course of action will be decided after consultation with all opposition parties. However, he mentioned, they will table this matter in lawyers’ convention in Lahore.

Responding to a question about any contact from the government in this regard, Qaiser said that no formal contact was made from the other side.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar pointed out the alleged contradiction in statements of ruling coalition partners – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. “In the assembly, Khawaja Asif stated this is the draft, whose contents have been shared [on social media]; however, Bilawal Bhutto said this is not the same draft; it’s a different one,” Gohar said and added, “Whatever the draft is, both parties [PTI and JUI-F] have rejected it.”

However, he remarked, if the government provides the opposition a new draft, they will reconsider it.

In response to a question regarding PTI founder’s stance on alliance with JUI-F, Gohar claimed that they “came close to Maulana Fazlur Rehman” on Imran Khan’s directives.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has stated that constitutional amendments are not possible without the support of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Speaking at a local private TV channel, Bilawal underscored the importance of building consensus with JUI-F to advance proposed constitutional reforms.

He revealed that JUI-F is drafting its own amendments, and engaging Fazlur Rehman is critical to moving forward.

“Our effort is to create consensus, and it is important to engage with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. If he agrees, it won’t take more than a month or two to proceed,” Bilawal said.