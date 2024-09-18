King Charles invites PM Shehbaz to Commonwealth summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from King Charles III of Great Britain, who invited him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October, a statement from the Prime Minister’s House said.

According to the Commonwealth’s website, government heads meet every two years for the CHOGM, hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. The 2022 meeting was held in Rwanda, whereas this year, Samoa will host the event, which will run from October 21-26. According to the PMO statement, PM Shehbaz accepted the invitation, saying that the summit would be a “significant moment” in the history of the Commonwealth since this would be the first summit the King would chair since becoming head of the commonwealth in September 2022. “Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Commonwealth and the values enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter,” the statement said.

“He said that the CHOGM in Samoa would provide a forum to discuss opportunities for enhancing intra-Commonwealth cooperation on a number of important issues, such as fostering sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, and empowering Commonwealth youth.” Noting the King’s longstanding interest in environmental issues and various initiatives for climate sustainability, PM Shehbaz said he particularly looked forward to engaging with Commonwealth leaders on climate change, especially since Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The prime minister also inquired after the king’s health and conveyed his best wishes for the Princess of Wales.