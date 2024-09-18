Gandapur defends Afghan diplomat amid national anthem dispute

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has come to the defence of Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, who faced criticism for not standing during Pakistan’s national anthem at a recent event.

Speaking at a ceremony on Wednesday, Gandapur offered an explanation for Shakir’s actions, citing a clarification from the Afghan Consulate. “The Afghan Consulate has explained that the Consul General did not stand because the anthem included music. The Afghan government has also removed music from their own national anthem,” he said. Instead of condemning the act, the chief minister focused on supporting Shakir, referencing cultural differences. “There was no disrespect intended,” he emphasised.

The Afghan consulate had earlier defended Shakir’s decision to remain seated during the national anthem at the Rehmat-ul-Alameen Conference in Peshawar. A consulate spokesperson said, “The Consul General did not stand because the anthem contained music, in line with Afghan policy which prohibits music in its own national anthem.”

The consulate insisted that the act was not meant to disrespect Pakistan. “Had the anthem been presented without music or by children, the Consul General would have stood and placed his hand on his chest,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged an official protest with Afghan authorities in Islamabad and Kabul. Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch described the incident as a breach of diplomatic norms, stating, “Disrespecting the host country’s national anthem is against diplomatic protocol and is unacceptable.”

Amid this diplomatic fallout, reports have emerged that Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir is residing in Pakistan illegally. Sources claim that Shakir lacks proper documentation, including an Afghan passport, and that he returned to Afghanistan in 2015 under a UNHCR aid scheme, with his refugee status now expired. As of 1st September, all Afghan refugees, including Shakir, are considered to be residing illegally in Pakistan due to the non-extension of their stay by the Ministry of Interior.