Zayn Malik announces major career move

Former “One Direction” member Zayn Malik has announced that he is embarking on the first solo tour of his career.

The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” on Tuesday to announce the tour titled, “Stairway to the Sky.” Produced by AEG and SJM, the ‘Stairway to the Sky’ tour will see the singer performing on 11 occasions in the UK and the US this fall.

The tour is scheduled to begin on October 23 in San Francisco, making stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and DC before conclusion of the North American leg in New York City.

Zayn Malik will then head to the UK with his first stop in Edinburgh on November 20, followed up by shows in Manchester, London and more before concluding on December 3 in Newcastle.

The former ‘One Direction’ member will perform in support of “Room under the Stairs,” his fourth studio album released earlier this year. The singer co-produced the project with Dave Cobb and described it as an opportunity “for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being – my ambitions, my fears.”

It is worth mentioning that Zayn Malik recently took to the stage to perform for the first time since 2016 for a one night-only gig where he sang “Alienated”.

Malik announced a shocking exit from the mega-popular British boy band ‘One Direction’ in 2015, formed by Simon Cowell on the UK’s X-Factor.

Malik was, like the other band members, just a teenager when the band was formed.

Later in an interview, Zayn Malik expressed regrets for not taking time to appreciate his time with the band. “The main thing that I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough,” Malik said. “I feel like I just took things too seriously, you know? I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now. I can actually enjoy things and own my own perspective a bit, you know? Like, glass half full versus it being half empty. That’s my choice.”