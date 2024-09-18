Sonakshi Sinha reveals her mother’s reaction to wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha revealed what her parents’ reaction was to her interfaith marriage with fellow actor Zaheer Iqbal.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sinha disclosed that her whole family was well aware of her years-long relationship with co-star Zaheer Iqbal and were all quite supportive of her decision to marry him, irrespective of their religions.

“All friends and family knew about our relationship for years,” she told the publication.

Speaking about her parents’ reaction, Sinha added, “My dad was very happy. He said, ‘Jab miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi (If the couple is ready to get married, who can stop them)?'”

“My mom knew him well. She herself had a love marriage, so she understands,” concluded the ‘Dabangg’ star. It is worth noting that Bollywood lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in an intimate civil marriage, on June 23, at the groom’s apartment in Bandra. They hosted a star-studded reception later in the evening, at a Mumbai-based eatery, Bastian. The couple dated for nearly seven years before taking the plunge.