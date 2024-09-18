Kangana criticises lack of support for ‘Emergency’ unlike ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Padmaavat’

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s solo directorial debut ‘Emergency’ remains without a release date after facing censorship issues. In an interview with News18, the actor-director expressed disappointment, stating that neither the film industry nor political opposition has supported her film, unlike previous movies that encountered similar challenges. Kangana remarked, “This has happened before. Films like ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Udta Punjab’ were released smoothly despite threats to chop off someone’s nose or neck. The government protected them. But with my film, no one — especially not the Congress party or the film industry — has backed me. I feel completely alone. Seeing this narrow-mindedness, what hope can I have from people?” She added, “The industry is celebrating the fact that my self-financed film didn’t release. I am in the loneliest corner of the world.” Kangana’s political drama ‘Emergency’, where she portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, was set for a September 6 release.