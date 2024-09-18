POL imports up by 22.73% in two months

The petroleum group imports increased by 22.73 percent during the first two month of the current fiscal year as compared to the imports of the same months of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The imports of overall petroleum group during July-August (2024-25) stood at $ 2,664.594 million as against the imports of $2,171.115 million during July-August (2-23-24), according to PBS data. Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 13.41 percent, from $ 971.371 million last year to $ 841.113 million during the time period under review. However, the imports of petroleum crude increased by 107.15 percent, from $ 456.238 million to $ 945.087; natural gas liquefied by 10.65 percent, from $ 645.430 to $ 714.195 whereas the imports of petroleum gas liquefied went up by 67.41 percent and reached to $ 98.044 million as compared to $ 164.134 last year. The imports of all other petroleum group products also increased by 103.13 percent and went up to $0.065 million from $0.032 million. Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 1.35 percent during the month of August 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The petroleum imports during August 2024 were recorded at $ 1,398.324 million against the imports of $ 1,379.680 million during August 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country however, decreased by 31.45 percent during August 2024, as compared to the imports of $ 499.017 million in July 2024, according to the data.