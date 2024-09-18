White oil pipeline project on track

Major advancements have been made in the White Oil Pipeline project for Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

A 477-kilometer-long pipeline is set for construction after an agreement was reached between stakeholders for the Machike, Thalian, and Taru Jabba sections. This flagship project is led by Frontier Works Organization and involves Pakistan State Oil (PSO), PARCO, and the Inter-State Gas System.

According to media reports, the pipeline will run parallel to the motorway, connecting key points like Attock Refinery, Chak Pirana, and Faqirabad. Once completed, it is expected to streamline oil supply, reduce costs, and save billions for the national exchequer.

Designed to ensure the smooth transportation of petroleum products, the pipeline has an initial capacity of 7 million tons annually, which can expand to 10 million tons. The project will help curb oil adulteration, increase safety, and reduce reliance on road transport, while also cutting environmental impact and improving oil distribution efficiency.

This rapid progress reflects the government’s commitment, along with SIFC, to advancing the energy sector through key infrastructural projects.