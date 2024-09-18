Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C’ship

Pakistan national football team has arrived in Bhutan to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024. According to the information, the team traveled via Dubai and Kathmandu on a private airline flight, arriving safely in Thimphu. After a brief rest, the squad will commence training in preparation for the tournament, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30. The SAFF U-17 Championship will feature top teams from the region. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21.