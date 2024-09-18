Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, September 19, 2024


Pakistan team arrives in Bhutan for SAFF C’ship

AFP

Pakistan national football team has arrived in Bhutan to participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024. According to the information, the team traveled via Dubai and Kathmandu on a private airline flight, arriving safely in Thimphu. After a brief rest, the squad will commence training in preparation for the tournament, scheduled to take place from September 20 to 30. The SAFF U-17 Championship will feature top teams from the region. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21.

