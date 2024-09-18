Struggling Roma sack De Rossi after poor start to campaign

Roma sacked coach and club icon Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday after a poor start to the season which has left the Serie A club without a win and languishing near the relegation zone.

In a statement, Roma said that former Italy midfielder De Rossi “has been relieved of his duties” after just eight months in charge following the sacking in January of Jose Mourinho. “The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages,” said Roma in a statement.

Roma said that “communication regarding the team’s technical guidance will follow”.

De Rossi, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, was dismissed as his boyhood club sit 16th in Serie A with three points after four matches.

The sudden sacking comes after Roma drew 1-1 at Genoa on Sunday, throwing away what would have been a first win of the campaign in the final seconds of the match.

De Rossi is an idol for Roma fans as a local boy done good who played in some of the club’s best teams of the last two decades, alongside fellow icon Francesco Totti.

The 41-year-old, who grew up in a rough and ready beachside suburb of Rome, won over fans who saw in his passionate style of play one of their own on the pitch, despite a lack of silverware.