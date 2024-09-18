Punjab govt to drop ‘political cases’ against PML-N workers

The Punjab government has announced its decision to dismiss ‘political’ cases filed against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

According to party sources, the provincial administration has instructed the Advocate General Punjab to compile records of all such cases.

The government has ordered the immediate review and dismissal of cases where the state is the complainant, including those filed against PML-N members of parliament, office bearers, and workers across Lahore and other regions of Punjab.

Many of these cases date back to high-profile political events, such as the rallies held upon the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, which saw clashes with police.

Terrorism charges were also levied during these events. The previous administration under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had registered dozens of cases against PML-N leaders and supporters.

Additional cases were filed during Maryam Nawaz’s appearances at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), where hundreds of PML-N leaders and workers were booked.

Advocate General Punjab has already begun compiling the record of these political cases as part of the government’s initiative.

The move is expected to provide relief to PML-N workers and represents a significant step in addressing political grievances in the province.

A similar decision was taken last year when the Punjab government retracted all political cases filed against high-ranking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

This decision impacted over 150 PML-N leaders, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who alone faced 106 cases across 20 districts in Punjab.

Sources within the prosecution department revealed that these cases, registered in districts such as Layyah, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, and Bahawalnagar, are being reviewed for withdrawal.

The provincial Public Prosecution Department had sought reports and recommendations from the district commissioners (DCs) to facilitate the process.

The reports had previously been submitted but were returned with objections by the prosecution department.

The withdrawal process follows the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Act, 2006, under which the government, with court approval, can retract cases.

This applies to cases punishable by up to three years under Section 10 of the Act, and more serious cases with punishment of up to seven years or those involving terrorism provisions.