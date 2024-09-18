Police crack down on PTI Lahore leaders ahead of Sept 21 rally

A police crackdown has begun ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally scheduled for Sept 21. Police arrested PTI parliamentary leader Ali Imtiaz Warraich who was held for two hours before being released. Additionally, police raided the home of PTI leader Aliya Hamza late at night. Aliya Hamza stated that despite being imprisoned for 16 months, police conducted a raid on her house at midnight with the involvement of three police stations. She expressed that the police were fearful of the PTI rally and stated, “I am out on bail; if I am wanted in any other case I should be informed.” Other PTI leaders have also faced similar raids on their homes. Meanwhile, PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Lahore General Secretary Awais Younis announced a 27-member committee to oversee arrangements for the Lahore rally. The committee would be responsible for all arrangements related to the rally. PTI has submitted a request to the district administration for permission to hold the rally at Minar e Pakistan in Lahore on September 21.