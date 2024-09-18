£15,000 grant announced for artists, cultural organizations

The British Council to address the climate change emergency has launched a new program for Pakistani cultural organizations and artists.

The initiative was aimed to support climate action through financial grants to South Asian artists and cultural organizations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, with mentorship sessions offered to selected grantees by UK specialists throughout the project’s course.

A statement on Wednesday said, “A new initiative from the British Council aimed at supporting climate action in the creative industries in Pakistan is now open for applications. The Climate Futures: South Asia program is designed to support the arts sector with grants of £15,000 available to artists and cultural organizations.”

The program would support artist-led initiatives promoting “knowledge creation” and cultural sector sustainability, designing and implementing capacity-building initiatives, and “optimizing infrastructure to enhance climate change awareness and sustainable approaches within the arts sector,” the statement added

It further stated that the deadline for all applications is November 25 at 4:59 am PST, highlighting that the successful applicants would have the opportunity to “make a significant impact on the global climate conversation through their projects.”

British Council Pakistan’s Country Director James Hampson said, “We believe that the arts have a crucial role to play in addressing the climate crisis.”

“Climate Futures: South Asia is an exciting opportunity for artists and cultural organizations to lead the way and drive forward innovative projects that will inspire change.”