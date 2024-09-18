APS attack survivor honoured with British Empire medal

Ahmed Nawaz, a survivor of the Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar, has been awarded the prestigious British Empire Medal by King Charles III for his dedicated services to youth welfare.

In a message post on social media, he shared his joy about receiving the medal, stating, “I am immensely honoured to share the incredible news that HM King Charles III has awarded me the prestigious Hon. British Empire Medal (BEM). The BEM is one of the highest honours awarded in the UK.”

Ahmed further emphasised that the medal is a testament to the defeat of terrorists who attack education.

He expressed that this recognition is not just a personal achievement but a victory for all those affected by the tragedy.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists attacked the APS, resulting in the tragic loss of 132 students and numerous teachers. Many survivors, including Ahmed, have faced lifelong challenges due to the horrific events of that day.

By dedicating his life to the welfare of youth, Ahmed continues to honour the memory of his fallen classmates and serves as an inspiration to many. His award highlights the importance of resilience in the face of adversity and the ongoing fight against terrorism. Messages of congratulations and support have poured in for Nawaz from across the globe, recognising his commitment to making a positive difference in society.