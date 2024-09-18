Afghan Conundrum

A lot is happening on the Afghan front. If the resignation of Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, last week over alleged differences on mass deportations wasn’t enough for stakeholders to pay attention to their fast-failing stick approach, the recent controversy surrounding Afghan diplomats stationed in Peshawar might do the trick.

Music or no music, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir deliberately caused outrage by violating diplomatic protocols and potentially sending a message to Islamabad as he remained seated during Pakistan’s national anthem. More worryingly, despite an official protest lodged by the host foreign office, all Afghan authorities did was submit a vague clarification that bore little relevance to international norms.

But while this instance may prove to be yet another strain to an already fragile relationship at a time when both countries should proceed with utmost caution–careful not to poke the bear– Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister has responded in an exceptional albeit expected manner. Instead of condemning the act, he chose to emphasise cultural differences and defend the Consul General; taking a dig at Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in a desperate attempt to divert the attention.

CM Gandapur’s presser could be seen as a peace offering to Kabul as he announced his intent to unilaterally hold talks with the Afghan Taliban to take the bull of militancy by the horns. However, he would do well to remember that any sovereign country’s relationship with the outside world is determined by the federation, not the individual units.

Ergo, any and all statements in this regard should first be viewed through a Pakistani lens and then in accordance with his party’s political perspective. Of course, the onus to reset the clock and come up with a more nuanced carrot-and-stick approach to Afghanistan lies on the civilian leadership. Having lived through the never-ending horrors of a hot border on its east, Pakistan cannot afford to pick up battles on another front.

What transpired in Peshawar and the grievances of Mr Durrani may have severe underlying complexities that require a new approach. Perhaps, the policymakers could try handling the Afghan conundrum after seeking cooperation from China and a consensus from the more-affected provinces. *