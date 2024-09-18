Pakistan eyes space tech for growth: Shaza

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards leveraging cutting-edge space technologies for national growth.

She was addressing the ‘PAKSAT-MM1 Satellite Application Conference’ held here to celebrate the operationalization of the PAKSAT-MM1 satellite.

She stated that the success of PAKSAT-MM1 would revolutionize communication infrastructure, bringing significant benefits to all sectors of the society.

The satellite will help expand outreach of internet connectivity to the far flung areas of the country which, she said, is a vital step towards digitally connected Pakistan.

The digitalization and technology development are the gateways towards socio-economic prosperity in the country, she emphasized.

The minister also highlighted that Pakistan’s ranking in the UN’s e-governance development index has improved by fourteen points.

She mentioned that Pakistan is one of two countries in Asia that have moved from the middle tier of digital e-governance to the high tier, describing this as a significant achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman SUPARCO, Muhammad Yousuf Khan expressed his pride in the dedication and efforts of the team involved in the successful launch of PAKSAT-MM1.

He said that Pakistan has taken a significant step towards realizing its digital ambitions with the successful launch of PAKSAT-MM1.

He emphasized the satellite’s critical role in socio-economic development and its contribution to Pakistan’s presence in the global space industry.

The chairman expressed that PAKSAT MM1 is rightly placed to serve a number of unserved and unattended remote areas in Pakistan, where applications of communication satellites such as DTH, community internet, tele-education, tele-medicine, assets tracking are yet to be provided.

The chairman invited local industry to join hands in developing eco systems for space-related activities including design and development of satellite systems and its applications.

The speakers at the conference highlighted the role of PAKSAT-MM1 in advancing Pakistan’s digital Pakistan vision by enabling greater connectivity, economic growth, and digital inclusion across the country. They underscored the satellite’s potential to bridge the digital divide and promote the development of underserved regions.

The conference concluded with stakeholders committing to harness the full potential of space technology for a digitally empowered Pakistan and new opportunities for national development.