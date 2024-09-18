Afghanistan exported violence: Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi has said Pakistan hosted Afghan brethren for 40 years, but unfortunately in return they gave us the culture of Kalashnikov and drugs.

Talking to a private Tv channel the religious scholar said the people of Pakistan gave sacrifices for the Afghan refugees, but in return they got culture of drugs and Kalashnikov, adding, “Now, they are not respecting our national anthem. “How we can respect them, when they don’t honour our national anthem.”

“Foreign Ministry must give strong reaction to disrespecting our national anthem.

“KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur showed weakness over the action of Afghan Council General for not standing up in respect of the national anthem.

He should have expelled the Afghan officials from the ceremony, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi said.