Three terrorists killed: CTD

Three terrorists were killed, and two others fled the scene after an encounter with CTD, near Nankana Sahib interchange.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team during the operation.

However, the spokesperson later clarified that the three terrorists were killed in crossfire from their own accomplices.

The CTD recovered three hand grenades, detonators, two rifles, bullets, explosive material, and other equipment from the scene.

According to CTD, the terrorists were planning a major attack in Lahore, which has been foiled with this operation.

Earlier, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Amin-ul-Haq, a close associate of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal said that Amin al-Haq, a key Al-Qaeda operative, was taken into custody yesterday.

He stated that the arrested Al-Qaeda operative’s name was included in the list of terrorists wanted by the US and EU.

The CTD launched an investigation into the matter, terming the arrest as a significant breakthrough, DIG CTD Usman Akram Gondal added. It is worth mentioning here that the CTD Punjab arrested 38 terrorists in 449 intelligence-based operations conducted across various cities of the province in July.