KP Bar Council warns proposed 26th amendment threatens judicial independence

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has expressed serious concerns over the federal government’s proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, warning that it could undermine judicial independence and provincial autonomy. The Bar Council criticized the government for not presenting the amendment draft to political parties or in the parliament, expressing reservations over a version circulating on social media. According to the Council, amendments to Article 175A, which reshapes the Supreme Judicial Council, pose a direct threat to judicial freedom and provincial sovereignty. The Bar Council urged the government to involve all political parties in discussions and avoid any amendments that jeopardize the independence of the judiciary or autonomy of the provinces. They affirmed their unwavering stance in support of judicial independence.