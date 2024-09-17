SC moved to block controversial bill

As the government seeks to introduce a controversial constitutional amendment bill, the Supreme Court has been petitioned against the proposed changes to the Constitution of Pakistan. The country witnesses political turmoil revolving around the incumbent government’s prospective constitutional amendment bill, aimed at making major changes to Pakistan’s judicial and parliamentary systems, which the opposition parties, especially Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently oppose. In a constitutional petition filed under Article 184(3), the apex court has been requested to set aside the proposed amendments and declare them “ultra vires” the Constitution, principle of separation of powers, independence of judiciary and fundamental rights enshrined under the law. “It is prayed that the separation of powers and independence of the judiciary and its powers and functions to enforce the fundamental rights be kindly declared as sacrosanct under the Constitution and beyond the power and competence of the Parliament to withdraw, interfere or tamper with in any manner whatsoever,” the petition read. The petitioners requested the court to restrain the federal government from tabling the bill, order the suspension of the operation of the proposed amendments, and stop it from being signed into law by the president of Pakistan even if it sails through both houses of parliament. The petition has been submitted by former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Abid Zuberi, former federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Shahab Sarki, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Munir Kakar and others. Centre, all four provinces, the National Assembly, the Senate and others have been nominated as respondents in the petition.