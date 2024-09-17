Another PPP, PML-N meeting on power sharing in Punjab put off

The sixth meeting between the coordination committees of the PML-N and the PPP for ‘power sharing’ in Punjab, which was to be held this week was postponed on Monday after the former expressed its reservations over the demands made by the latter at their last meeting.

Sources said the PML-N was not serious in sharing power with the PPP which led to the postponement of the meeting. They said that the PPP’s committee had informed the party’s high command of the progress made so far in talks with the PML-N. The PPP would now again approach the PML-N for the talks, sources said, adding that after which the committees of both parties were likely to meet again. The PPP had also sent to the PML-N a list of law officers.

They explained that the former had suggested to the latter the formation of committees at the district level in the province in order to get jobs done by the police. Another demand that the PPP made was the provision of development funds to its winning candidates in Punjab. Besides that, sources disclosed, the party demanded the PML-N that each of its candidates who secured more than 20, 000 votes in the February 8 general elections be also given Rs250 million in funds. Likewise, the PPP also suggested the release of Rs100 million in funds to its women who reached the assemblies on reserved seats.

Similarly, the party had demanded the appointment of its representatives in the Zakat, Baitul Mal and market committees in all districts of Punjab.