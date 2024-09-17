China defeat Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy, enter final of hockey event

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy hosts China on Monday booked a spot in the tournament’s final after they defeated Pakistan in the thrilling semifinal 2-0 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City. Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in the closely contested match that went to penalty shootouts following a 1-1 draw. Pakistan missed four consecutive chances, and China consequently managed to advance to the finals with a 2-0 win in shootouts. “Hero of the match,” Asian Hockey Federation said of LU Yuanlin, who scored the first goal for China. China will now face either South Korea or India in the final of the tournament. Pakistan lost to India 1-2 in their last round match on Saturday. They are set to play a third-place match.