CDNS to attain mark of Rs 180 billion in fresh bonds

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has realized a target of Rs 180 billion in fresh bonds and achieved 10.3 percent of the annual target in the first months of current fiscal year, from July 1 to September 14th. The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has set an annual target of Rs 1650 billion for the current Fiscal Year, 2024-25, which will promote the saving culture in the country, the senior official of CDNS told APP here Monday. Similarly, the CDNS has set a target of Rs 170 billion in investment in Islamic finance for the Current Fiscal Year, which will lead to growth in the Islamic economy in the country. Replying to a question, he said that the CDNS has realized a target of Rs1.742 trillion in fresh bonds and exceeded 100 percent of the annual target in the last fiscal year 2023-24, from July 1 to June 30th. National Savings has set an annual target of Rs 1.7 trillion for the year 2023-24; it is encouraging that this year, “We surpassed the 100 percent of the annual target.” CDNS surpassed the annual target and achieved the target of Rs 1.6 trillion in fresh bonds in the previous fiscal year 2022-23, he said. He said this was an Rs 200 billion additional annual target than the target of Rs 1300 billion for the previous financial year 2021-22.