KP CM’s aide emphasises on local investors to invest in Chitral

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has emphasized that local investors invest their resources in district Chitral instead of other cities of the country for the prosperity of the area and the people.

Addressing the ‘Chitral Economic Development Conference 2024′, he said that the Chitral district has great potential for investment in fruits, vegetables, minerals, and other local products that are in high demand in the market, adding that investment in these sectors would ultimately reduce poverty.

He further said that cheap electricity could be generated and supplied to the rest of the province and the country through the Chitral, Chakdara, and Swat corridors.

Abdul Karim said that the economic activities in an area could change the fates of the local people, explaining that the Gadoon Industrial Estate is mostly owned by the locals while the outsider investors installed industries but left after ten years. He said the provincial government was prioritizing to make maximum use of local resources and facilitate the local investors under its’ economic policy. The provincial government would welcome any proposal in this regard, he added.