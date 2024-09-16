Investment Talks: Gunvor, Total Energies meet PM

Gunvor Group Torbjorn Tornqvist Chairman and Vice Oceania & Southeast Asia Total Energies President Mehmet Celepoglu Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed potential investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted that after attaining stability, the country’s economy was now moving on the path of growth and development.

He said rapid reforms were underway to increase the investment and business activities, and economic policies were yielding positive results.

He emphasized that the government was removing all the barriers for foreign investment in Pakistan.

Chairman Torbjorn Tornqvist expressed the Gunvor Group’s keen interest in investment in the petroleum sector of Pakistan. The prime minister was told that the Gunvor Group had already signed an agreement to acquire 50% shares of Total Parco.

The Gunvor Group chairman lauded that positive steps were being taken under the prime minister’s leadership for promoting investment in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible facilities to the Gunvor Group. The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musadik Malik, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other relevant high officials.