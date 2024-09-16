Mbappe bolstering holders Madrid’s Champions League ambitions

The format may be new, but few would bet against the winner staying the same.

As if record 15-time winners Real Madrid’s Champions League prospects were not great enough already, superstar striker Kylian Mbappe’s arrival makes Los Blancos the most daunting team in the competition. German side Stuttgart have the honours of facing the reigning kings of Europe in the opening week of the competition, travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in last season’s Wembley final to claim the trophy for the sixth time in the last 11 years.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, the most decorated manager in the history of the tournament with five triumphs, has not yet found the perfect set-up to get Mbappe firing from open play, but few doubt he will.

The 25-year-old had arguably his best game for the club in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga, threatening the Basque side with his pace and connecting well with Vinicius Junior in attack.

Mbappe scored, albeit from the penalty spot, and he is looking forward to his Champions League debut in Madrid’s resplendent white.

“It will be very important for me — as I said on the first day, I came to Madrid to live these type of nights,” explained the striker.

“I am very focused on what we have to do, the Champions League has changed a lot, it’s a new competition, and we have to win to start well.” The new-look structure has thrown up ties for Madrid at home against Dortmund, in a rematch of last season’s showpiece, and away at Liverpool, whom they defeated in the 2022 final.

First come Stuttgart, continuing a streak of German opponents for Los Blancos, after they faced Bayern Munich in the semis before Dortmund in London.

Los Blancos have played one European game already this season, defeating Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup in August, with Mbappe scoring on his debut.

Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger came through Stuttgart’s youth system and played in the first team for four seasons.

Ancelotti has problems in midfield with Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni out injured, although the Italian was hopeful the latter two could take part against the Germans.

While Madrid’s shiny new toy Mbappe is drawing much of the attention, Ancelotti has plenty of stars at his disposal with the talent to turn defeats into draws and draws into victories, something of a penchant for the club, particularly under the lights in Europe.

Bellingham was Madrid’s key player for the first half of last season, making an immediate impact on his arrival from Dortmund.

Brazilian forward Vinicius was vital in the home straight, netting a brace in the semis against Bayern and scoring again in the final.

The forward has struggled to find his best level at the start of the season but his coach will show plenty of patience. “We love him here because although right now he’s not at his best, nobody can forget that with Vini we have won two Champions Leagues,” pointed out Ancelotti last week.