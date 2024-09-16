Fit-again All Blacks lock Tuipulotu returns for Wallabies Tests

Veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu will rejoin the New Zealand squad on Monday for the Bledisloe Cup Tests against Australia after recovering from injury. The Auckland Blues captain is yet to feature in the Rugby Championship this year after picking up a calf injury before New Zealand’s first match against Argentina in August. Tuipulotu was cleared to fly out and join the rest of the All Blacks in Sydney after safely coming through 60 minutes for a provincial side on Saturday, scoring a second-half try. Tuipulotu is likely to partner captain Scott Barrett in the second row as the All Blacks look to retain the Bledisloe Cup they have held since 2003. Prop Fletcher Newell will miss the Sydney Test with a calf strain, but first-choice loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has recovered from a neck injury.