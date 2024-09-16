Emmys see ‘Shogun’ break records, as well as some minor Gaza war gestures

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the war in Gaza having an understated presence at the star-studded affair.

Israeli actor Ido Samuel, who stars in World War II drama “We Were the Lucky Ones,” wore a yellow pin in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas terrorists in the Strip. Meanwhile, the breakout star from Netflix’s most recent season of “Bridgerton,” Nicola Coughlan, added an Artists4Ceasefire red pin to her glittering off-the-shoulder gown. Coughlan has been outspoken in supporting Palestinians and calling for a ceasefire.

Unconfirmed reports indicated a few other actors may have worn the red brooch to the event. Some actors have been seen wearing the Artists4Ceasefire red pin during the award season.

The pin, which features a hand holding a heart, demands a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the Israeli hostages.

The ceremony’s attendees were also met by a small group of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters who marched and chanted near the Peacock Theater where the Emmys were held.

One protester carried a sign reading “No justifying the murder of children.”

The protest was small, however and did not ultimately disrupt the show or the guests’ arrivals.

Japan-set historical epic “Shogun” smashed all-time records and was named best drama at the awards, as “Hacks” and “Baby Reindeer” racked up big wins at the glitzy gala in Los Angeles.

“Shogun,” the tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan, ended the night with an astounding 18 statuettes, becoming the first ever non-English-language winner of the highly coveted award for best drama series.

The previous record for any season of a television show was 13.

“It was an East-meets-West dream project, with respect,” said veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, who became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy.

Anna Sawai followed him onto the Emmys stage minutes later with a best actress win, before the cast and producers of “Shogun” returned for the overall best drama award.

The series from Disney-owned FX, based on James Clavell’s historical fiction, had led the nominations with 25 overall.

Shot in Canada, it features a primarily Japanese cast and subtitles.

The show also won the Emmy for best directing of a drama series, in addition to the 14 won in minor categories at a separate gala last weekend.

Meanwhile, Jewish actor Ebon Moss Bachrach nabbed an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in “The Bear” alongside costars Jeremy Allen White, who won best leading actor in a comedy series and Liza Colón-Zayas, who won best supporting actress in a comedy series. Netflix’s hit miniseries “Baby Reindeer” also won awards for best mini-series, best actor in a miniseries and best supporting actress in a miniseries.

In the night’s biggest surprise, the final award for best comedy series went to “Hacks.” The show – starring Jean Smart as a diva comedienne who repeatedly locks horns with her dysfunctional millennial assistant – fended off previous winner and hot favorite “The Bear.”

Smart claimed her third lead actress Emmy for her role, quipping: “I appreciate this, because I just don’t get enough attention.”

Jodie Foster won her first Emmy with best actress for her turn as an Alaskan cop in “True Detective: Night Country,” besting fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson.