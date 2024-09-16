Emmys 2024 red carpet statements — what the A-listers are preaching

Emmy Awards set new records this year with over a hundred fashion statements that flattered with either modern sensibility or siren-like allure.

Television’s biggest night not only saw Hollywood’s A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Steep, or Idris Elba but also Netflix darlings like Nicola Coughlan and Richard Gadd gathered at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre.

Emmys awardees and nominees all put on their best silhouettes, exquisite suits or androgynous ensembles while some went a little further with political pins and symbolic statements.

Here’s a rundown of who chose to preach what with their Hollywood carpet attire:

Selena Gomez looked like the pinnacle of luxury in her silver-trimmed black halter gown by Ralph Lauren and diamond earrings and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

It seems all the A-listers followed the same code, keeping statements limited to embellishments and sequins. Jennifer Aniston dazzled in a strapless pearl-hued Oscar de la Renta gown, paired with a Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet and her signature sleek locks.

Sofia Vergara entered in a plunging crimson-hued strapless Dolce and Gabbana gown, touching on happiness, seduction, and freedom.

Reservation Fogs star D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai took to the Emmys 2024 with a symbol on his face-a concerning red handprint painted over his mouth-to show solidarity with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Meryl Steep opted for a soft pink set, embracing her feminity without coming across too strong.

Nicola Coughlan’s structured silver off-the-shoulder gown with a peplum waist was a head-turner. She also promised it was going to transform at the afterparty.

Best dressed or not, it’s something that breaks the rules, without being vulgar. Coughlan’s political pin in red was another noteworthy touch to the ensemble. Richard Gadd rocked a classic tuxedo on the top half of his outfit and a kilt paired with long socks on the bottom. He also wore a white pin with black writing that read ‘We Are Survivors.’ The statement references a charity in the United Kingdom that supports male-identifying victims of abuse. Another diva in a pale pink ensemble. Rita Ora exuded refined elegance in a matching furry cape and gloves.

Reese Witherspoon looked lovely in a black and gold strapless Dior gown with floral accents; she wore a statement necklace, rings and delicate earrings.

Idris Elba proved that what looks good to the eye is good enough, cutting a dapper figure in a grey Calvin Klein suit with a long coat.

Last but not least, Emmy’s hosts this year

Schitt’s Creek four-time Emmy winner Dan Levy went a little close to the thin line where one may find a detail too strong to look good to the eye. As for his dad, Emmy cohost and Schitt Creek costar Eugene Levy kept it simple and classy in a simple suit.