Ali Zafar throws special party to honour Arshad Nadeem

Singer, actor and philanthropist Ali Zafar hosted a special family event to honour Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem for his outstanding javelin performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the presence of his own family, including his parents and children, Ali Zafar warmly greeted Arshad and presented him with Rs 1 million cheque in recognition of his exceptional achievement. The evening was filled with discussions about Arshad’s rigorous training, his techniques, fitness regimen and the various challenges athletes face in Pakistan.

Zafar, who has a history of supporting emerging athletes, had previously helped Arshad in his earlier endeavours to pursue his athletic goals.

The evening also included a discussion about the future of sports in Pakistan, with both Zafar and Arshad highlighting the necessity for greater support for athletes.

Zafar later took to Instagram to express his thoughts: “Our children need local role models and Arshad Nadeem embodies this perfectly. It’s truly motivating to see the hope and excitement he brings to the younger generation.” Arshad expressed his deep appreciation for Zafar and his foundation’s unwavering support for athletes and their efforts in promoting women’s education.