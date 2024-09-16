ATC grants bail to PTI leaders arrested in rally case

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad has granted bail to several arrested members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly, including Sher Afzal Marwat and others.

The court ordered their immediate release upon the submission of surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each.

The hearing, presided over by Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, reviewed the cases of the arrested PTI lawmakers. The prosecutor argued that Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ahmad Chattha had been named in the case, which carries a minimum sentence of three years.

However, the court inquired whether any evidence had been recovered from Sher Afzal Marwat, Ahmad Chattha, and other legislators, to which the prosecutor confirmed no such recovery had been made.

The arrested PTI members, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Sheikh Waqas, Ahmad Chattha, and others, were booked under anti-terrorism charges in multiple police stations, including Sangjani, Tarnol, and Noon. Last week on September 9, Islamabad police arrested PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan MNA Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House following a National Assembly session on Monday.