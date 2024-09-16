‘Embracing Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings key to overcome any challenge’

President Asif Ali Zardari has called upon the nation and the Muslim Ummah to abide by the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a guiding light to overcome the prevailing challenges.

The president, in his message on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446, greeted the nation on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and said that Allah Almighty had set the Holy Prophet’s life as a role model to guide every aspect of life. He highlighted that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a just society where every individual, regardless of their wealth or social status, could live with dignity.

He emphasised that the Holy Prophet’s teachings encouraged his followers to speak out against oppression and support the marginalized as an integral part of their faith.

“Today, as the world faces division and oppression, it’s imperative to spread the message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which embodies love, tolerance, and human rights. He treated all individuals, regardless of their faith, with respect and dignity. Embracing this spirit, we must promote global brotherhood, justice, and love,” President Zardari remarked.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) would continue to be a source of guidance forever, and 12th Rabiul Awwal serve as a reminder of a transformative message that turned the darkness into a beacon of light.

He emphasized that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) considered those who benefited others as the best of humanity.

“So on this auspicious occasion, we need to disseminate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message of love and compassion to humanity. His life exemplifies service to humanity, from caring for orphans and supporting the poor to inquiring after the sick,” he remarked.

The president urged the countrymen to dedicate the day to the welfare of humanity and incorporate the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) into their daily lives. He also prayed to Allah Almighty for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity, and sought strength to adhere to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that in today’s turbulent era, mere reading about the life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) life is not enough rather “we must follow his teachings in letter and spirit”.

The solutions to the current era challenges was only in completely following the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) vision and principles, he said in his message on 12th Rabiul Awwal, 1446.

The prime minister extended greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah, especially the people of Pakistan, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) – the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He urged the nation to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing support for the vulnerable, prioritizing those struggling with poverty and hunger, and adopting a habit of helping others.

He emphasized that it was incumbent upon us all to follow the Prophet’s (PBUH) examples of helping and benefiting others, with special attention to those suffering from poverty, hunger, and hardships.

The Prime Minister said, “Today, we celebrate the blessed day when Allah Almighty bestowed divine guidance upon humanity through the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), illuminating our path until the Day of Judgment.”

He said,”The virtuous life, exemplary character, and noble teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serve as a radiant beacon, illuminating the path for all humanity, and his guidance will perpetually inspire and enlighten every individual’s life journey.”

The Prophet (PBUH) through his words and deeds presented a model that how the human beings could achieve prosperity and harmony by upholding the universal principles of love, tolerance, and justice, he added.

The Prophet (PBUH), he said, instilled in his followers the values of unity, love, and brotherhood, which “are the keys to overcoming our social and economic challenges.”

“Let us commit on this occasion to set aside our differences and work together for the progress and prosperity of our beloved,” the prime minister remarked.

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri people, who were suffering from brutal oppression.

He strongly condemned the worst atrocities inflicted upon innocent civilians in Gaza and Palestine, as well as the persistent human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Citing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) championed justice, freedom, and human rights, he said,” W must now stand in solidarity with the oppressed.” He prayed that Allah Almighty grant liberation and justice to the people of Palestine and Kashmir, alleviating their sufferings.

“It is our responsibility to advocate for these oppressed nations at every world forum and persuade the global community to support their cause,” he added.

The prime minister called on the nation to commit on the blessed occasion to embrace Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings, and strive to build a society that embodies equality, peace, and harmony.

‘May Allah Almighty make Pakistan a cradle of peace, progress, and prosperity, and guide us to tread on the path of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Amen,” he concluded.