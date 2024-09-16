Meeting gives nod to Zig-Zag tech project for brick kilns in KP

The second meeting of the Environmental Protection Council (EPC) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amin Khan Gandapur.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, relevant administrative secretaries, and private members of the council. The meeting made important decisions to address environmental pollution in the province. It was decided to strictly enforce the ban on the use of plastic bags across the province, especially in tourist areas.

A three-month deadline was set for the complete ban on the use and sale of plastic bags. After the deadline, strict action will be taken against the use of plastic bags. The meeting decided to launch a project to convert brick kilns to zig-zag technology. Under the project, soft loans will be provided to owners on easy terms. The meeting discussed the declaration of tourist areas as environmentally sensitive. The Environment Department was directed to consult with all stakeholders and submit final proposals for cabinet approval.

The meeting discussed the establishment of a Climate Change Center. Relevant authorities were directed to submit proposals for the establishment of a Climate Change Center or Climate Change Authority The meeting decided to include climate change material in school and college curriculum. A committee comprising relevant authorities and experts will be formed for this purpose. The meeting discussed the regulation of BTS towers. Relevant authorities were directed to consult with stakeholders and submit final guidelines for approval.

The Health Department was directed to submit a report on hospital waste management within a month. The meeting decided to enhance the capacity of the Environment Department to address environmental challenges. Relevant authorities were directed to submit actionable proposals.

A special tree plantation campaign will be launched across the province. The campaign will focus on schools, hospitals, and other government buildings.

The Chief Minister said that environmental pollution is becoming a serious issue day by day and directed a solid strategy is needed to address this issue on a sustainable basis.

In this regard, all relevant departments and agencies will take coordinated actions on a priority basis.