Karachi’s K-4 project cost rises to Rs126bln from Rs25bln

The cost of K-4 water project has jumped to Rs126 billion from the actual cost of Rs26 bln, said Sindh Minister for Local Bodies, Saeed Ghani on Monday.

K-4 is a municipal infrastructure project being jointly developed by the provincial and federal governments, to augment the city’s daily water supply. The revelation of the cost increase of the K-4 project was made by Saeed Ghani during the session of the Sindh Assembly, here today.

Ghani said the K-4 water project is a mega project which will be completed in April 2027. The project was slated for completion in mid-2019. The minister claimed the past federal government of PTI stopped funds for the project and when now the cost has jumped to record high, the federal government has ‘stopped’ its funding.

He said another canal will be taken out from the Hub dam. The mega-project has seen consistent delays with the cost of construction rising manifold over the years, the current cost of completion for the project stands at a whopping, Rs 150 billion. With the Pakistan Rupee losing value on a consistent basis, the project cost is feared to increase with time.