Attendance monitoring system for teachers launched

The Punjab government has launched a new attendance monitoring system designed to enhance accountability among teachers and improve the overall quality of education. This innovative initiative utilizes digital technology to track teacher attendance in real-time, providing administrators with instant access to attendance records. The system is part of the government’s comprehensive strategy to address concerns over teacher absenteeism and ensure educators are actively engaged in their roles. The initiative is set to be rolled out across various districts in Punjab, with further enhancements planned based on initial feedback and performance. According to officials, the digital attendance monitoring system will help identify and address issues related to teacher absenteeism, ensuring that educators are held accountable for their attendance and performance.