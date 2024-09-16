Dadu police foils underage marriage bid

Dadu police thwarted an attempt to hold a forceful and underage marriage ceremony on Monday. According to details, after receiving credible information about a forceful and underage marriage ceremony of 13-year-old girl Alisha Jamali was being held in a village Daduni Jamali.

Later, during the night local police with the help of ladies police raided the house and recovered a 13-year-old girl who was wearing a bride dress.

The girl told the police team that her parents were involved in the forced marriage of her to an elderly man.

Police arrested six persons including the groom under the Sindh Child Marriage Restrict Act and started investigations.