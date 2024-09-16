Govt announces Rs10 per litre cut in petrol price

The government has announced a reduction of Rs10 per litre in petrol prices, following a recent decline in international fuel rates over the past two weeks.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Division on Sunday night, “The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has calculated the consumer prices of petroleum products based on fluctuations in the global market.”

Additionally, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lowered by Rs13.06 per litre, bringing it down from Rs262.75 to Rs249.69.

These revised prices will take effect from midnight.