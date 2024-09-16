PTI slams govt for keeping its cards close to its chest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Sunday reiterated that the constitutional package was an “attack” on the judiciary and its freedom. “We believe the government is adopting an unconstitutional process,” he said. Flanked by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz, Gohar said that the opposition had spoken with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, but “he did not have a bill” that he could share with them. “Primarily, every aspect of the state needs to be independent, especially the judiciary,” Gohar said. “It cannot be compromised, nor can judges or their power. If there is any attempt to do this to the judiciary, we will strongly condemn it.” “This is why they (the government) is attacking our political system.” Meanwhile, PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan questioned the mystery kept by the government around the proposed legislation. “The fascist Form-47 regime is bent upon making controversial constitutional amendments whereas the members of Parliament have no clue whatsoever of the proposed amendments yet, not even on the government benches,” he wrote on X. “Is this the way to do constitutional amendments?”