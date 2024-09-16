Chairman Senate nominates members for special committee

Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Sunday, approved the nominations from both government and opposition benches for the members of the Special Committee.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the nominated members include the leader of the Opposition Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Sherry Rehman, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Parliamentary leader of PTI Senator Ali Zafar, Parliamentary leader of BAP Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Parliamentary leader of JUIP Senator Atta Ur Rehman, Parliamentary leader of ANP Senator Ajmal Wali Khan, Parliamentary leader of MQM-P Senator Syed Faisal Subzwari, Parliamentary leader of BNP Senator Muhammad Qasim, Parliamentary leader of MWMP Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, Parliamentary leader of NP Senator Jan Muhammad, Parliamentary leader of PML Senator Kamil Ali Agha, and Parliamentary leader of SIC Senator Hamid Khan.