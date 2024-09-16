Friendly nations to invest $27b in Pakistan: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal announced Sunday that Pakistan’s allies have promised to invest $27 billion in the country over the next few years, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his televised remarks, the minister said Saudi Arabia had announced an investment of $5 billion, while the UAE and Kuwait would each invest $10 billion, and Azerbaijan would invest $2 billion. He said the government is committed to bringing socio-economic and judicial reforms to put the country on the fast track to economic development.

The minister categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to play with the peace and stability of the country.

Strongly criticizing the politics of PTI, he said the party should play its role in the parliament instead of taking to the streets.

Ahsan Iqbal said friendly countries have extended assurance of investing twenty-seven billion dollars in Pakistan in the next five years.

He said these are the external opportunities that are knocking at our doors. He said it is our responsibility to take full advantage of these opportunities through continuity of policies and reforms.