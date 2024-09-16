The British daily newspaper, The Guardian, has revealed that Kashmiri freedom fighters have launched a sophisticated and strategic series of attacks on Indian forces, leaving them stunned and struggling to respond. This contradicts the Delhi government’s claims of bringing peace to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Guardian’s fresh report states that Kashmiri fighters are now more determined than ever, while the morale of Indian occupation forces has hit an all-time low. The freedom fighters are using advanced weapons and guerrilla warfare tactics, targeting Indian forces with precision and disappearing into the rugged terrain.

The Indian forces have acknowledged difficulties in gathering intelligence on these fighters, making it challenging to track them down. The attacks have spread to new areas, including the Hindu-majority region of Jammu, which was previously relatively peaceful. Experts say the new tactics, including ambushes, have rendered the Indian troops’ efforts to control the armed struggle ineffective.

The Guardian report contradicts the Indian government’s claims that life had returned to normal in occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status by the Modi regime in August 2019.

“The militants [freedom fighters] are better trained and equipped, which is why we are seeking additional support from the government,” said Indian forces. “This time, we are more afraid.” Since 2020, almost 200 forces personnel and over 350 civilians have been killed in ambushes. The attacks are more concerning and technologically advanced than anything the region has faced in decades, The Guardian maintained.

The latest wave of attacks is linked to the Modi government’s decision to strip Kashmir of its special status in 2019. The freedom fighters are highly trained and are using sophisticated weapons and hi-tech equipment, including drones and Chinese applications to communicate. The Indian army has described the freedom fighters as “highly trained” and “totally unprecedented.”

The attacks have been carried out by newer groups, which emerged after Modi’s cancellation of Kashmir’s special status in 2019. The Guardian report says that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir this week, with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto boasting of transforming the territory into a tourist spot.